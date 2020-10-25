1/1
December 21, 1931 - October 16, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Elizabeth Ann Sterbenz, 88, of Prairie Village, Kansas died peacefully Friday October 16, 2020.
Liz was born to the late Albert C. and Bertille Bode Sterbenz,on December 21, 1931, in Kansas City, MO. Liz graduated with a BSBA, Finance, from Rockhurst College in 1972.
Known as "Mickey" to family and close friends, she was a blessing to all. Fiercely independent and strong, she believed in taking personal responsibility, continually improving oneself and planning for the future - all while placing others' needs in front of her own.
Raised in Pittsburgh, KS and later back to Kansas City, she also lived and worked in San Francisco. In her professional career she worked for Waddell & Reed, later retiring as Executive Secretary for local investment firm, Reimer & Koger.
Liz loved to laugh and enjoy time with the extended family and friends. She was an avid walker and gardener, and devoted time to her church and Bible study. She loved classical music, coffee and chocolate, and especially her close friends and neighbors.
Mickey also had an adventurous spirit - she enjoyed Alaskan cruises and attended Outward Bound, and always drove over the speed limit! She once bought a cow as an investment opportunity, but really just for a good laugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother James, and loving dog, Lawnboy. We will be forever grateful for Mickey's love, guidance and generosity.
A private service will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ascend Hospice of Overland Park.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
