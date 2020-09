Elizabeth Ann Whiles Elizabeth Ann Whiles, 63 of Independence, Missouri passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home after a brave battle with cancer. Elizabeth was born on Friday, September 21, 1956 to Samuel Malcolm & Helen Marie (Wolfe) Farmer. She is survived by her close friend, Deanna Deason, a daughter, Crystal Knight, 4 grandchildren, Brandon Homes, Felicia Homes, Billy Homes, Jr. & Katelynn Knight, her siblings: Sam Farmer, Debbie McCowan and her husband, Dennis, Jane Stewart, Mike Farmer, David Farmer, Patty Schmidt and her husband, Brent, Tom Farmer and his wife, Lisa and Angie Farmer. No services are planned.