Elizabeth Anne Moherman Elizabeth Anne Moherman, age 83 of Wellsville, KS passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Wellsville Retirement Community. Funeral services will be 10:30AM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Wellsville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5:30-7:30PM, Tuesday evening at Wilson's Funeral Home in Wellsville. Interment will follow services in the Wellsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Historical Society, Wellsville City Library, United Methodist Church or the Alpha Chi Omega Omicron Chapter at Baker University in care of Wilson's, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092. Memories may be left at Wilsonfunerals.com and [email protected] Elizabeth Anne Moherman was born August 4, 1935 in Washington, DC, the daughter of Lenly T. and Theresa E. (Owens) Hopkins. Liz spent her childhood years in Oxen Hill, Maryland and Ridgewood, New Jersey. Her family then moved to Kansas City, MO where she graduated from Paseo High School in 1953. On July 15, 1956 she married Richard Lynn Moherman. He preceded her in death in 2010. Liz attended Baker University and graduated with a Bachelors in Secondary Education in 1957. She taught third grade for 12 years in USD 231 at Gardner, Kansas. She completed a Master of Science degree in Education from the University of Kansas in 1973. Liz began her long career at the Wellsville Bank in 1974. She was there until 2012, serving as Vice President, Board Director, Vice Chairman, and later, Chairman after her husband's passing. Liz loved quilting, playing cards, golfing and travelling. She spent the last few years enjoying the company of her very dear friend, Don Kukuk. She loved Kansas, especially the history of Wellsville. She gave generously to her community and organizations she was passionate about. Liz is survived by her daughter Diane Elizabeth Nelson and her husband Gregory of Olathe; daughter Nancy Lynn Evans and her husband Stephen of Overland Park; daughter Susan Gail Swan of Ottawa; brother Dr. William O. Hopkins of Bucyrus, KS; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grand-children, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Dr. Lenly T. Hopkins, Jr. and a sister, JoAnne (Hopkins) Owens.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019