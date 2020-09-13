Elizabeth Anne Weber Elizabeth Anne Weber (Lizz), 42, Independence, MO passed away September 3, 2020. Lizz was a caring and compassionate woman. She was the families celebrated craftsperson who shared her talents by gifting her beautiful work. With little effort she could turn a blank canvas into a beautiful design. Also known as Lizzie, she enjoyed making people happy and her smile was beautiful. She would laugh at the worst joke and no matter what, her laugh would always make you laugh. She never turned down a good waterslide, an amusement park or a trip to see a live concert. Lizzie loved music and she always danced with the ones she loved. Lizzie's love of children was fulfilled by her career as a teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School, but her bond with the family children was special. She enjoyed reading and teaching the kids in her life to read. Her excitement couldn't be contained when a child in her life learned a new skill. Lizzie had a huge heart for all animals, especially her beloved dog family, Beau "BoBo", Shadow, and Milo. Lizz attended KU and later UMKC where she completed a Master's degree in Education. Lizzie's presence will be deeply missed. Lizzie is preceded in death by brother Todd "Toddie" Weber, her grandparents Elmer and Elsie Weber, William and Anne Hawkins and her aunts Peggy Crum and Sandra Howard. Survivors include her daughter Isabella "Bella" Blu and Bella's father Angelo Dower, parents, Steve Weber and Gloria Weber, her nephew Cash Weber and his mother Laurie, her aunts, Jane Boyce, her son Justin and Barb Kalbfleisch, cousins Melanie Egbert and her children Andrew, Hannah and Megan, along with many others cousins, family and friends who loved her. Lizz will be laid to rest on Monday, September 21, 2020. The gravesite service will start at 2 pm at Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store