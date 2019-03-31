Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Elizabeth "Ann" (Morris) Bean

Elizabeth "Ann" (Morris) Bean Obituary
Elizabeth (Morris) Bean Elizabeth "Ann" (Morris) Bean, born on May 28, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri, went to be with Jesus on March 6, 2019. Ann was 85 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Kansas City. Ann's spouse was the late Daniel "Jack" Bean. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester B and Genevieve Weaver Morris, sister Helen Houtz, son Michael Meyers and former husband Bernard J. Meyers (father of the children). Ann is survived by her daughters, Julie St. Angelo (Gary) and Genie O'Shaughnessy (Michael); sons, Timothy Meyers (Annette) and Patrick Meyers; 11 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren;beloved sister Rosemary Jones and much loved extended family. She graduated from Central High School in Kansas City in 1951 and College of St. Teresa (now Avila University) in 1955.Ann most enjoyed spending time with her family and was also an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and knitting. Donations in Ann's name to Little Sisters of the Poor, Kansas City and Avila University, Kansas City are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation Friday morning, April 5 from 10:00am-11:00am at Cure of Ars Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66206. Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00am at Cure of Ars. Burial following at Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost, Kansas City. The funeral home is McGilley Memorial Chapel- Midtown, 20 West Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, 816-753-6200.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019
