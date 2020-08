Elizabeth Ann Bishop Elizabeth Bishop, 62, died Aug. 4, 2020. Visit: 6-8pm, Mon, Aug. 10, Heartland, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd. Fun: 11am, Aug. 11 at Flat Creek Bapt. Ch., 30501 Carpenter Rd., Sedalia, MO. Arr. Heartland.



