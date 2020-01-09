|
Elizabeth "Joan" Boman On Monday, January 6, 2020, Elizabeth "Joan" Boman, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 83 years. She was a loving mother, truly devout Catholic, and a strong businesswoman. The Rosary at 5 p.m. followed by Visitation 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Joan at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 416 W. 12th St., Kansas City, MO 64105. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Complete obituary may be found at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020