Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
Elizabeth Boman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
416 W. 12 th St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Boman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Joan" Boman


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Joan" Boman Obituary
Elizabeth "Joan" Boman On Monday, January 6, 2020, Elizabeth "Joan" Boman, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 83 years. She was a loving mother, truly devout Catholic, and a strong businesswoman. The Rosary at 5 p.m. followed by Visitation 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Joan at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 416 W. 12th St., Kansas City, MO 64105. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Complete obituary may be found at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -