|
|
Elizabeth C. Arnold Elizabeth C. Arnold, 82, formerly of Mission, KS passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Lawrence Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, Kansas. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Inurnment will follow in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. Liz is survived by her husband, Bob Arnold, and three children, Cathy Hilliard, Mike Durner and Bobby Arnold. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dream Factory of Greater Kansas City, P.O. Box 26185, Shawnee Mission, KS 66225 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Kansas City Chapter, 2405 Grand Blvd, Suite 520, Kansas City, MO 64108.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019