Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens
Olathe, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth C. Arnold


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth C. Arnold Obituary
Elizabeth C. Arnold Elizabeth C. Arnold, 82, formerly of Mission, KS passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Lawrence Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, Kansas. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Inurnment will follow in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. Liz is survived by her husband, Bob Arnold, and three children, Cathy Hilliard, Mike Durner and Bobby Arnold. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dream Factory of Greater Kansas City, P.O. Box 26185, Shawnee Mission, KS 66225 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Kansas City Chapter, 2405 Grand Blvd, Suite 520, Kansas City, MO 64108.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now