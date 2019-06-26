Kansas City Star Obituaries
Elizabeth Coleman Obituary
Elizabeth D. Coleman Elizabeth "Beth" Dorothy Coleman, 84, of Mission, KS passed away at home with her family by her side. A celebration of Beth's life will be June 27 th at the Amos Family Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Community Hospice; 9740 W. 87th Street; Overland Park, KS, 66212. Beth was born June 1, 1935 to the late Ortis and Dorothy Howes in Greeley, CO. She graduated from College High School at the young age of 16 in 1951. Beth loved to dance and used her talents entertaining our troops with the USO. She was the USO girl of the year in the early 50's for the state of Wyoming. Later in life, Beth owned C&H Bookkeeping and Tax Service. She remained active in the business right up to the end. Beth enjoyed looking after her garden and growing flowers, she was especially proud of herlilies, roses and clematis. Spending time with family was an important part of her life, she looked forward to family trips and being together with the ones she loved. Beth was preceded in death by her son, Mike Coleman; an infant brother, Timothy and a brother Richard. She is survived by her loving daughters, Cindy Coleman and Debbie Coleman; and a daughter in law, Fiona Coleman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
