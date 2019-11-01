|
|
Elizabeth D. McCord age 93, of Wichita, formerly of Kansas City, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held 11 am - 12 noon, Saturday, November 2, at Stony Point Christian Church, 149 S. 78th St., Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her first husband, John Donohue, Jr.; her second husband, Rex McCord; and her parents, William and Leola Wehmeyer. Survivors include her sons, John "Jack" Donohue (Lesley), Michael Donohue (Cathy Anderson), Kent McCord (Terri) and Chris McCord (Gina); brother, William Wehmeyer; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with , 926 N. Mosley St., Wichita, KS 67214. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2019