Dr. Elizabeth Dang
1969 - 2020
Dr. Elizabeth Dang On Monday, July 20, 2020, Dr. Elizabeth Dang passed away at the age of 50. Elizabeth was born on September 13, 1969 in Saigon, Vietnam. Elizabeth earned her bachelor's & medical degrees from University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine. She was a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy, as a flight surgeon in a Marine helicopter squadron. After 12 years, she returned to her roots continuing in cardiology supporting multiple hospitals in the local Kansas/Missouri area and was Director of Cardiovascular Services at Belton Regional Medical Center. She loved serving her community, including patients she grew up with, and even her father's former patients. Elizabeth was also a loving daughter, sister and auntie. She will be dearly missed by her family and all her colleagues, friends and patients she personally touched. She is survived by her father, Dr Robert C, her mother, Ann, her brother, Robert A, sister-in-law, Heather and niece and nephews, Mitchell, Kristin, and Patrick. She will be laid to rest in Oklahoma City. There will be a remembrance for Elizabeth at 10am, August 2nd at Menorah Hospital upper parking lot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, KCMO chapter. Cremation Arr: Reflections 816-561-0101

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
