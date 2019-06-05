|
Elizabeth "Betty" Freund Elizabeth "Betty" Freund, 90, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully June 2, 2019 following a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, followed by a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8510 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO. A private family burial will follow. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Tom, her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children Christine Schieber (Tom), Sheila Hayes, and Tom Freund, Jr.; grandsons Jeff Schieber (Liz) and Mark Schieber; great granddaughters Brooke and Rose; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019