Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Freund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Freund

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth "Betty" Freund Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Freund Elizabeth "Betty" Freund, 90, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully June 2, 2019 following a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, followed by a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8510 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO. A private family burial will follow. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Tom, her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children Christine Schieber (Tom), Sheila Hayes, and Tom Freund, Jr.; grandsons Jeff Schieber (Liz) and Mark Schieber; great granddaughters Brooke and Rose; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.