Elizabeth Jane Crawford Elizabeth Jane Crawford, 81, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away on June 21, 2019. Jane was born in 1937, to Lewis Thomas Rawlings and Elizabeth Calhoun Rawlings. She was born and raised in Carthage, Missouri. Jane moved to Kansas City where she married George F. Crawford, her beloved husband of 51 years. Jane was a proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three sons, George Crawford of Olathe, Kansas. Todd and Deana Crawford, their children, Jordan and Nick, of Houston, Texas, and Tom and Dionne Crawford, their children, Sydney and Addison of Prairie Village, Kansas. Jane was a member of the Village Presbyterian Church. She was a long-time member of the Junior League of Kansas City Missouri. She also took great joy as a surgery waiting room volunteer at Shawnee Mission Medical Center for over ten years. Jane was an avid bridge player at Mission Hills Country Club. Rumor has it that Jane took home the "money pot" often not exceeding $1. She loved to travel with George and there "Quill Group". One of her favorite places to visit was Washington D.C. where she loved staying at One Washington Circle, and enjoyed dining at Ole Ebbitt's Grill. One of Jane's great joys was the addition of daughters to her family. After surviving 20 plus years with only boys, Deana and Dionne provided much needed pampering to Jane. She loved spending the holidays with all of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed even more when her daughters took over the cooking responsibilities. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at Village Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Village Presbyterian Church and the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary