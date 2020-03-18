Home

Elizabeth Jane Gribbin

Elizabeth Jane Gribbin Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Gribbin Elizabeth Jane Gribbin passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 97. She was a lifetime resident of Kansas City, Kansas, was a past president of ABWA and a past Worthy Matron of Sherman Chapter Eastern Star. She is survived by her sister Mollie May (Gribbin) Pugh, her nephew Chris and wife Faith Pugh and niece Leann (Pugh) Looney, great nephew Ryan Pugh, great niece Rebecca (Pugh) and husband Rob VanDyke, great nieces Rachel Looney and Elizabeth (Looney) and her husband Ryan Clark and three great-great nephews, Joseph, Levi and Jayson VanDyke. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. C. S. Gribbin and Mildred Gribbin. Private burial services. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com 913-621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020
