Elizabeth Jean Sonday Elizabeth Jean Sonday, 91 years of age, passed from this life, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by family, from the comfort of her home in Nixa, Missouri. She was born on November 17, 1927, in Belvue, Kansas, to Eugene and Catherine Noonan. Elizabeth attended Immaculate Conception High School in St. Mary's, Kansas. Upon graduation she attended the University of St. Mary's in Leavenworth, Kansas. Elizabeth enjoyed a lifelong career as a Registered Nurse at Providence Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, school nurse at Queen of the Holy Rosary (which is also the family's parish), and as a nurse practitioner for the Johnson County Health Department where she specialized in prenatal and reproductive health for 22 years. She married the love of her life, Henry Francis Sonday, and to this union three children were born. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, five sisters, and her parents. She is survived by her children: Henry Sonday, Jr., Esq. (Barbara), Barbara Eileen Taylor, and Peggy Mhoon (Roger); grandchildren: Cary Madl, Abigail Taylor, Megan Taylor, Trip Sonday, and Bailey Sonday; and her great- grandchildren: Olivia Cramner, and Ellie Sonday, and numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed serving as a nurse practitioner, spending time with her family, her Catholic faith, her Irish roots, playing Bingo, and dancing. Elizabeth will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Haven Hospice, Ozark, MO. Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas, on July 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Her care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019