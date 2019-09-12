|
Elizabeth Jill Scott Elizabeth Jill Scott-Erpelding (59) of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully August 25th, 2019 at John Knox Village Hospice Care, concluding a 9-year battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Erpelding; sons Matt (Vida), Brad (Kristin), and Brian (Erin); brother Pat Scott, and sister Jackie Royal; grandchildren Brin, Karter, and Emmitt; nephew John Scott, and niece Lindsey Scott; father John Scott. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alta Marguerite Scott, and brother Mike Scott. Elizabeth (Jill) lived life to the fullest. She was a wonderful mother and a social butterfly who made friends wherever she went. Jill loved her grandchildren, riding bikes, singing karaoke, and dancing. She was a member of Blue Springs Christian Church where she joyfully volunteered much of her time. Jill lived in Missouri, California and Michigan throughout her life. She worked as a makeup artist, flight attendant, manager, and hostess. She was a ray of sunshine and would brighten any room with her glowing personality, and infectious enthusiasm for life. She set the example for how to fight any and all hardships encountered, head-on. She remained strong and happy to the end. Her celebration of life will be held at Blue Springs Christian Church on Saturday, September 14th. Visitation at 1pm, and the celebration of life commencing at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Show Me Christian Youth Home are requested.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019