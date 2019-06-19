|
Elizabeth "Betty"Kumpf Lt. Col. Elizabeth "Betty" Kumpf, Ret., formerly of the Plaza area, Kansas City, MO, died June 16, 2019 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. Betty retired in 1973 after 30 years service with the United States Army Nurse Corps. Lt. Col. Kumpf served in the Philippines, Korea, Okinawa and two tours of duty in Germany. Betty received a baccalaureate degree from the University of Missouri in 1948 and a master's degree from Boston University in 1968. She was born in Climax Springs, MO and had lived in the area since 1975. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Gladys Kumpf and sister, Rosemary Shockley. She is survived by a brother, Ernest Kumpf, Jr., and his wife Rachel of Overland Park, KS; several nieces and nephews. Private services, cremation. The family suggests contributions to the Southern Poverty Law Center, PO Box 548, Montgomery, AL 36101.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019