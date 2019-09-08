|
Elizabeth L. Metzler With great sadness the family of Betsy Metzler, 78, of Kansas City, Mo., announces her passing. Betsy passed away July 17, 2019 with family at her bedside after a brief battle with lung cancer. Born June 4, 1941 in Jackson, Ms. to Charles Leroy and RosaLee Metzler, she grew up at Lake of the Forest, Bonner Springs, Ks. She graduated from Bonner Springs High School and entered Kansas University in 1959. Early in her career, Betsy worked at Hallmark Cards in Lawrence and the Halls Plaza store. Betsy returned to KU at age 37 and graduated with a BA degree in General Studies in 1981. After graduation, Betsy used her entrepreneurial skills to found Arrangements, LLC, providing corporate event planning services. Betsy will be remembered for her classic stylishness, beautiful home décor, and unparalleled skills as cook and hostess. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mike Metzler. She is survived by her brother John Metzler (Suzanne) and sister-in-law Nancy Metzler, four nieces and nephews, and four great-nieces and nephews. Betsy also leaves many long-lasting friendships and an array of delightful acquaintances across Kansas City and the country. Celebration of her life will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 3 to 7 pm at the Lake Forest Clubhouse, 100 Lake Forest, Bonner Springs, Ks. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to KU Endowment in support of the Greater KU Fund. Send donations to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or give online at www.kuendowment.org/givenow.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019