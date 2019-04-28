Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lawler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lawler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Lawler Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" C. Lawler Elizabeth Lawler passed away April 8, 2019, at 100 years of age, in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Axel and Matilda Johnson, her husband of 64 years, William "Bill" Lawler, and her brother, Kenneth Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Helen Handley, and her sons Richard (Pat) Lawler, and Robert Lawler, grandchildren Kimberly Lawler, Chad Lawler, Michael (Keri) Lawler, Joy (Jason) Yates, and Kevin (Rhiannon) Lawler, and nine great-grandchildren. Betty was a long-time member and Past Madam President of the Eagles Aerie Auxiliary #87. She moved from Kansas City, Ks to Minnesota in 2005 to be closer to her family. Memorial service will be held at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N 94th Street, Kansas City, Kansas on May 4th at 11:00am. Burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to: Eagles Wyandotte Auxiliary #87, Heart Fund in memory of Betty Lawler, 1969 N 63rd Dr., Kansas City, KS. 66102.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now