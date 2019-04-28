|
Elizabeth "Betty" C. Lawler Elizabeth Lawler passed away April 8, 2019, at 100 years of age, in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Axel and Matilda Johnson, her husband of 64 years, William "Bill" Lawler, and her brother, Kenneth Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Helen Handley, and her sons Richard (Pat) Lawler, and Robert Lawler, grandchildren Kimberly Lawler, Chad Lawler, Michael (Keri) Lawler, Joy (Jason) Yates, and Kevin (Rhiannon) Lawler, and nine great-grandchildren. Betty was a long-time member and Past Madam President of the Eagles Aerie Auxiliary #87. She moved from Kansas City, Ks to Minnesota in 2005 to be closer to her family. Memorial service will be held at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N 94th Street, Kansas City, Kansas on May 4th at 11:00am. Burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to: Eagles Wyandotte Auxiliary #87, Heart Fund in memory of Betty Lawler, 1969 N 63rd Dr., Kansas City, KS. 66102.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019