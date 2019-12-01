|
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Mascal Elizabeth Margaret "Betty" Mascal (b. 3/19/1922) passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at Mission Chateau in Prairie Village, KS. She was the widow of John Raymond "Ray" Mascal, Sr. They shared 40 years of marriage. Born in Kansas City, she was the daughter of Charles Agustus Baldwin and Charlotta Mary Moran Baldwin. She is survived by her four children, Virginia Louise "Ginny" Woody (Roger), David Charles Mascal (Cathy), John Raymond Mascal, Jr. (Cindy), and Therese Marie Sosna (Tom); nine grandchildren, Paul Woody (Christine), Andrew Woody (Ali), J. Jesse Mascal (Ellen), W. Colin Mascal (Katie), Brad Mascal (Kate), Sean Mascal, Anthony Sosna (Melinna), Kevin Mascal, Peter Mascal; and ten great-grandchildren; and her cat, Gracie. She was predeceased by her parents and husband. It was important to Betty to stay informed, remain open-minded and always be ready to help others. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home, preceded by a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36th Terr, Independence, MO, with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. To celebrate her lifelong care of animals, the family asks for memorial donations in lieu of flowers to be made to Wayside Waifs at waysidewaifs.org. View complete obituary at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr. McGilley Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019