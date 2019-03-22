Elizabeth Marie Keimig Butcher Elizabeth Marie Keimig Butcher, 103, Emporia, Kansas, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019 at Brookdale of Rosehill, Shawnee, Kansas surrounded by her family. Services will be held at 1:30 Tuesday, March 26, at Roberts Blue Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time. Interment will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Elizabeth was born October 1, 1915 in Zenda, Kansas. Granddaughter of Kansas pioneers, she was the daughter of Augusta Jungblut and Adam Lewis Keimig. She was always proud of her German heritage and farming background. She graduated from Zenda High School in 1933. Upon graduating, she taught in a one room school house. She taught six grade levels, stoked the stove and prepared lunches for her students. She said it was the hardest job she ever had. Elizabeth graduated from Kansas State Teachers College in 1940. It was there that she met the love of her life Walter Butcher. They were married February 6, 1942 in Emporia. They spent their married life in Emporia where Walt was a professor at the college. Elizabeth was very active in the community. She was a member of the Junto Study Club, Emporia Garden Club, Faculty Wives and the First Congregational Church. Elizabeth had a deep love for her family and was very close to her two children, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Until she was ninety seven, Elizabeth lived on her own, was independent, still driving and paying her own bills. She credited her long life to a deep love of God, family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Betty Charpentier and husband Don of Lenexa, Kansas, son John Butcher and wife Janet of Shawnee, Kansas, two grandchildren, Nicole Garguilo (Justin) and Grant Charpentier (Jamie) and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Walt, brothers Bill Keimig of Zenda, Kansas and John Keimig of San Diego, California and her sister Elsie Porter of Fort Meyers, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or the Walt and Elizabeth Butcher Scholarship Fund at Emporia State University. These may be sent to Roberts Blue Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Fond memories and condolences can be left at www.//robertsblue.com

