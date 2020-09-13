Elizabeth Villaume Elizabeth "Betty" Stolz Villaume, 103, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas, died of natural causes on September 6, 2020. Betty was born and raised in New York City. After living in Florida for 37 years, she moved to Kansas City in May 2005 to be close to her daughter Jean and family. She was a resident of the Atriums until 2019 when she moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Survivors include her four children: William (Susan) Villaume of Jasper, GA, Jean (Claude) Aldridge of Leawood, KS, James (Jana) Villaume of Corpus Christi, TX and Nancy (Jerel) Tieszen of Sioux Falls, SD; nine grandchildren: Nathan Villaume and Megan Villaume, Claude Aldridge, Beth (Jayme) Uden, and Kelly (Andrew) Argubright, and Matthew Tieszen, Heidi (Doug Ries) Tieszen, Bradley (Sylvie) Tieszen and Kristine Tieszen and ten great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207. Please contact the family for details. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
.