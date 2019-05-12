Elizabeth "Betty" W. (Banks) Schroepfer Elizabeth "Betty" W. (Banks) Schroepfer of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed gently into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 2, 2019. She was born on June 2, 1925 in Kansas City. Betty graduated from Research Medical Center School of Nursing on April 1, 1947 where she was also in the Cadet Nurse Corps. After graduation, she was a Visiting Nurse, and then worked as a Recovery Room nurse for over 20 years at Research Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Banks and her husband, John (Jack) Schroepfer. She is survived by her brother, William J. "Bill" Banks; children G. Catherine (Ron) Wight and Mark (Ann) Schroepfer; and grandchildren Stacy (Jerrald) Braiuca, Scotty McBee and Nicole Worrell, and Ian Schroepfer as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd. at 1:00 pm; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:15-1:00 pm prior to the service. Donations to The Research Foundation, for the Nursing Scholarship Program or Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary