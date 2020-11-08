Elizabeth "Betsy" Willard Van Beber
June 28, 1967 - November 3, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Betsy (Willard) Van Beber passed away on November 3, 2020 in Overland Park Ks. She was 53. Betsy came into this world on June 28, 1967 as Elizabeth Anne Willard, the daughter of James and Elizabeth "Boo" (Buffe) Willard. She was the third of five children and grew up in the Red Bridge area of south Kansas City, riding her bicycle everywhere. She graduated from Center High School, obtained a degree in Communications from UMKC and a Masters of Social Work from the University of Kansas. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.
Betsy spent the early years of her professional life working as a therapist at Gillis School for Boys, making a difference in the lives of emotionally challenged children. She married Eric Van Beber in 1996. Not too long after, she gave birth to her treasured daughters, and began her true calling as a loving and devoted mother. Despite the day-to-day challenges of raising kids, Betsy, as a loving wife and mother, always managed to have a laugh or a smile and was quick to hand out the hugs and encouragement. The feelings of others were what really mattered. Betsy's legacy, and her greatest pride, were her strong, confident, and caring daughters.
Betsy was gentle and charming. Her love for her pets, especially her cats, knew no bounds. She fed any stray that wandered by. She was a voracious reader of novels and magazines. One of her favorite holidays was Halloween because she could interact with little ones and hand out candy. Trying to keep Betsy from children was like trying to keep bees from honey. It was why she was placed on this earth. Betsy's heart condition stood in absolute contrast to the emotional fullness and she brought to her life, and to all those around her. Most of all, she loved her family with a fierceness that belied her body.
Betsy would not want anyone to grieve her passing. Instead, she would want her memory to bring a smile to your face and her wit to make you laugh. Words are inadequate to describe her beauty—inside and out—and so we stop here.
Betsy was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister Kathryn and brother David. She is survived by her husband Eric; daughters Kathryn "Katie" and Mary "Mimi"; brothers Rob and Ted Willard; Uncle Greg and Aunt Beth Buffe; Aunt Chandra and Uncle Sam Kirby; and Aunt Anne Mitchell; nephews Hal, Jack, John and James; nieces Claire Caroline, Emma, Leah and Audrey. And last - but not least - her cats Luna, Socks and Boo Radley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Wayside Waifs.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held with burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Betsy's memory to Wayside Waifs. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.