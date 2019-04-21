|
Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Cantrell Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Cantrell, 66, of Lawrence, KS, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 16, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, April 27th, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. It will be officiated by Associate Pastor Don Lewis, (Cross Points Church, Shawnee, Kansas). A reception will follow at the Adams Alumni Center, University of Kansas. The full obituary is available online at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019