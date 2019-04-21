Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth"Betsy" Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth"Betsy" Ann Cantrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth"Betsy" Ann Cantrell Obituary
Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Cantrell Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Cantrell, 66, of Lawrence, KS, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 16, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, April 27th, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. It will be officiated by Associate Pastor Don Lewis, (Cross Points Church, Shawnee, Kansas). A reception will follow at the Adams Alumni Center, University of Kansas. The full obituary is available online at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now