Ella McCue Ella Mae McCue, resident of the Forum of Overland Park, passed away February 18, 2020. She was 95. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, at the Forum, 3501 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS, from 11amNoon, followed immediately by a reception. The family requests no flowers and suggests a contribution to the Village Presbyterian Church Foundation. Ella was a life-long resident of the Kansas City metropolitan area, graduating from Raytown High School. She was a registered nurse and alumnae of the University of Missouri, Kansas City. Ella was a faithful servant of her church, Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, where she served variously as deacon, parish nurse, circle leader, and program presenter. She was on the boards of Mariners and Friendship Club for ten years. Additionally, she was a Food Pantry volunteer and Kitchen Guild member. She received an Honorary Life Membership from the Presbyterian Women of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Ella was a member of the American Association of University Women, Shawnee Mission Branch. In the mid-1970s, she coordinated the AAUW Shawnee Mission Christmas Bureau and helped with the changeover from individual donors to the Christmas Shop for families. She was active in the Shawnee Mission Parent Teacher Association, including program chair and president, and received a PTA Honorary Life Membership. Ella was active in Girl Scouts and, as a leader, received an Honorary Life Membership. For several years she also served as an elementary Sunday school teacher at St. Mark's Methodist Church. With the family, she enjoyed camping in many national parks and later canoeing down Ozark rivers. After the children left home, Ella and husband Carroll traveled extensively in Europe, Asia, North Africa, and the Mideast, including Scandinavia, Germany, Rome, Athens, Istanbul, Israel, Cairo, Russia, China, and Hong Kong. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Carroll McCue, and daughter, Mary Frances Kutchko. Ella is survived by her sons, Gary and Ken, daughter, Kathy Arnold, their spouses, and 8 grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020