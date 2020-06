Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ellen's life story with friends and family

Share Ellen's life story with friends and family

Ellen Lecznar Ellen Noliamae Lecznar was born on November 25, 1933 and passed away on June 22, 2020. Survived by Lyne Ryan. In care of Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store