Ellen Marie Gilbert Shurtleff Ellen Marie Gilbert Shurtleff, age 85, a resident of Tallgrass Creek in Overland Park, KS entered eternal life peacefully surrounded by her husband and family on Friday, September 5, 2020. Ellen was born March 28, 1935 to Walter and Ellen Gilbert in Flushing Long Island, NY. She graduated from Enfield High School in Enfield, NH and from the University of New Hampshire with an English Education Degree. Ellen married her middle school sweetheart William (Bill) Shurtleff on March 23, 1957 in their hometown of Enfield. Ellen is survived by her loving husband Bill of 63 years, her daughter Lori Day (Thomas) of Frankston, TX and her sons William (Susie) of Olathe, KS and Brian (Lisa) of DeSoto, KS. She was a devoted Grandmother to ten Grandchildren of whom she was extremely proud and Great Grammie to a Baker's Dozen (13) who she voluntarily shared her ice cream with. She was proceeded in death by her parents, two special younger brothers Bruce and Gary Gilbert of New Hampshire, and son-in-law Thomas McCunniff of Lubbock, TX. Private family services will be at the Church of the Resurrection, 8412 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212 on Thursday, September 10th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service can also be viewed live, streaming at cor.org/overlandpark/memorialsonline
. In lieu of flowers, donations of love for Ellen may be made to Church of the Resurrection of Overland Park "Children's Ministries", 8412 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212 or Donate books or contributions to your local library in Ellen Shurtleff's name. To leave fond memories and condolences for Ellen's family please visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com