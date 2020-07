Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen Pauline Sprouse 100, passed away July 3, 2020. Mems: Christ Cupboard Food Pantry or the Caldwell County Nutrition Center in care of the fun. home. Private family services due to COVID-19. Burial: Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, MO.



