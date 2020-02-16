|
|
Ellen Rose Kielty Anderson Ellen Rose Anderson, 90 of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. Ellen is survived by her husband, Eugene "Bud" Anderson of 70 years, and they loved dancing together. They even won a dance contest on a cruise ship when they celebrated their 50th year anniversary. Also surviving are their children, Danny (Katie) Anderson, Jerry (Kathy) Anderson, Rita (Byron "Bit") Aust, Stanley (Lynn) Anderson, Tim (Rita) Anderson, Jim (Tammy) Anderson, Bridget (Tom) Lewis, John (Terry) Anderson and Paul Anderson. Ellen has 33 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, with 5 more great grandchildren due this Summer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceding Ellen in death were her parents, Bernard (Bun) and Kate Kielty, brother Jerry Kielty, sister Mary Patricia Kielty, son, Kevin Anderson, granddaughters Sarah and Mary Kathryn Anderson and daughter in law, Korissa Anderson. Ellen was born on December 21, 1929, raised on a farm in Tilden, NE and graduated from Tilden High School. She married Eugene (Bud) Anderson on September 6, 1949. They had 10 children together. Ellen was devoted to the Blessed Virgin and her family. She was a member of St. Therese and the Altar and Rosary Society since 1958. Later in her life, she became an entrepreneur, creating Ellen's Special Breads. She made many different types of breads and her famous cinnamon rolls which she sold at the Parkville Farmer's Market for 19 years. Ellen was also an avid stock trader and a member of a women's stock club. She became very educated about businesses and she chose to invest in those she thought would be profitable. She bought and sold many stocks including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and reluctantly, after lengthy research, bought Facebook stock. Ellen embodied grace and dignity and passed to her children the gift of faith, hope and happiness. Ellen never judged anyone and had something nice to say about all those she knew. Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Therese Catholic Church in Parkville, MO, followed by the Rosary and Mass. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Therese Catholic Church in Parkville, MO. Arrangements Belden Larkin Funeral Home, Leavenworth, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020