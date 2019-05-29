Ellen "Sam" (nee Gutshall) Scheer Ellen Scheer, age 60, of Strongsville, OH; beloved wife and best friend of Matt Scheer; loving mother of Sharla Hassing (Scott) and Emma Scheer (Craig Butrick); dear Grammy of Luke and Madelynn Hassing; cherished daughter of Charles and Charlotte (nee Hewitt) Gutshall of Liberty, MO; sister of Sherry Jones (Ron) and Chuck Gutshall (Carolyn Dukes); aunt of Carrie Tebbenkamp (Brian), Anna Davis (Manuel), Stephen Scheer, Maggie Cavey (Nick), and Bridget Trise (Josh), and great-aunt of Maya, Max, Goodwin and Collin; close and loyal "B.O.D." friend of Linda, Traci and Irene and many other awesome friends. Sam was born in Butler, MO. She owned and operated her own American Family Insurance Agency in Middleburg Hts., OH for 17 years. She was a longtime member and Past President of NAWBO, was a board member of the Renee Jones Empowerment Center, was an active volunteer with Meals On Wheels, and was a member of many other area Professional Networking Organizations. Sam loved traveling and riding on the back of a motorcycle and logged over one hundred thousand miles visiting the lower 48 States and the Canadian Provinces. Sam passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. In place of flowers and to honor Sam's memory, please call a friend and arrange to have a beer together. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1-4 P.M. at the residence of Anna and Manuel Davis, 704 1/2 E. 97th St., Kansas City, MO 64131, to enjoy drinks and BBQ prepared by Sam's nephew, American Royal BBQ Champion Stephen Scheer. Casual attire is expected. The BUSCH FUNERAL HOME of Parma, Ohio served the family. Cremation by BUSCH Crematory. 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary