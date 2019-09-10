|
|
Ellen Zimmer Darling Ellen Zimmer Darling, beloved daughter, wife, mother, and friend, entered into much deserved rest on September 6, 2019, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. Ellen was born in Kansas City on December 4, 1958, to Hugh and Eulalie Zimmer. She attended Prairie Elementary, Verde Valley School in Sedona, AZ, and Trinity University in San Antonio, TX. Upon returning to Kansas City after college, Ellen entered the commercial real estate business and earned her MBA from Rockhurst University. She was a member of the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City's Kansas City Tomorrow leadership program. In 2015, she succeeded her father as President and CEO of Zimmer Companies, Inc., a group of interrelated real estate firms, including Newmark Grubb Zimmer and various development and investment entities. She was the third generation of the Zimmer family to lead the firm before retiring in 2019. Ellen was incredibly giving of her time and civically involved with many organizations in Kansas City. She was a member of the board of trustees of Rockhurst University, chairman of the board of trustees of the University of Missouri Kansas City, and a member of the advisory board of directors of Commerce Bank. Ellen also served on the board of directors of Starlight Theatre, Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (MOCSA), and the Shawnee Mission Medical Center Foundation, as well as the Work-Study Board of Cristo Rey and the East Fund Grant Committee of Shawnee Mission East High School. She served as chairman of the Jewel Ball and was a member of the Native Sons & Daughters of Greater Kansas City and The Westport Garden Club. Above all else, Ellen was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother; her proudest accomplishment was her family. She married her husband, Bert, in 1987, and they were the parents of Emily and Curran. Ellen took after her father as an avid traveler, enjoying a lifetime of summers on the lake at Wismo, fishing excursions, and many adventures in the mountains and on the rivers. While Ellen's family is left brokenhearted by their loss, they are comforted in knowing she is finally at peace. They have wonderful memories and remember her strength of character and giving spirit that will always guide them. Ellen was predeceased by her father. She is survived by her devoted mother, Eulalie; caring husband of 31 years, Bert; two adoring children, Emily and Curran; brother, David (Diane); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family is eternally grateful for Ellen's many health care providers, as well as countless friends who lifted her up through thought and prayer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit cancer research. Online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give. Please indicate that donations are for the Ellen Darling memorial. Funeral service: 2 PM, Sept. 10, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019