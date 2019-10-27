Kansas City Star Obituaries
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Ellene Powers Obituary
Ellene Powers Ellene Powers, 89, passed away 10/24/19, at her home in Greenwood, MO. with her family at her side. She was born in Ford, KS. Ellene had a Masters degree in Education and she started teaching in 1952 until retiring nearly fifty years later. She married Richard in 1954 and continued teaching Richard until she passed away. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Minnie Brink; Sister, Bethene Smith; and Nephew Bradley Smith. She is survived by her husband Richard Powers; son, Randall Powers; brother-in-law, Harry Smith, Sr.; Nephew, Harry Smith, Jr.; Chad Mixon; and cousin, Wendell Miller. Visitation will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, 10/30/19 at 10:00 followed by services at 11:00. Burial will be at Peculiar Cemetery, Peculiar, MO. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make contributions to Dolan West Dolan Fire District, Box 358, Freeman, MO 64746.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019
