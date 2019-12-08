|
Ellene Thurman Hoffman Ellene Thurman Hoffman, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the age of 88, at Brookdale Overland Park. Ellene was born on June 8, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri to George and Lucy (Munsterman) Thurman who preceded her in death. She graduated from Paseo High School in 1948, and attended Kansas City Junior College. Ellene lived a life of service to others according to her Christian faith. She began teaching Sunday school as a young woman and taught Sunday school for nearly 50 years. She remained dedicated to the church throughout her life. She spent years making Braille books for the blind in fellowship with others. Her generosity extended to all of God's creatures including the countless orphan birds and critters she raised. She volunteered at Lakeside Nature Center in Swope Park as a wildlife rehabilitator, . Her foremost devotion was to her family. She first met Charles (Chuck) J. Hoffman at a picnic; his singing caught her attention. When he accidentally got a cut to his finger, she lent her kerchief, and thus they met. They married on September 1, 1950. She established her family with a lively joy in all the activities so memorable to them -- the birthday parties, the Swope Park Zoo trips, Nelson Gallery art classes, shopping trips, and holiday celebrations. She adored her three children and four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In her spare time, she loved to garden, and surrounded her home in colorful flowers. She was a voracious reader and collector of books. Stories of faith and the classics were among her favorites. She shared her love for books with her closest friends in the women's book club at her church, friends that would remain steadfastly by her side through her last years confined to a nursing home after an accidental fall at home. Ellene is survived by her husband Charles J. Hoffman, son Steven (Laurie) Hoffman of Parkville, Missouri, daughter Susan (David) Harmon of Cherryvale, Kansas, son Mark Hoffman of Merriam, Kansas, grandson Jake (Amy) Harmon, granddaughter Angela (Travis) Colvin, granddaughter Michaela Hoffman, grandson Wyatt Hoffman, three great-grandchildren, and brothers, Robert Thurman of Olathe, Kansas, and John (Joann) Thurman of Elsinore, Missouri. A celebration of her life will be held on December 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208 Our family is grateful for the caring staff at Brookdale Overland Park and for her friends who remained so faithful to the end. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019