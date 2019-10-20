|
Elli Berkebile McIlhany Elli Berkebile McIlhany passed from this world unexpectedly from a stroke on September 12th after 51 years of beauty, brilliance and intensity. She was born in Kansas City, MO and attended Notre Dame de Sion lower and upper schools, where she developed a passion for languages, music, tennis, close friends and animals. Her focus and intensity for piano were revealed at an early age which took her to Switzerland for summer studies and to Northwestern University where she studied classical music and languages. There she added more languages, Eastern religions, and graduated with a degree in Ethology. At Northwestern, she met Kevin McIlhany, a physicist and musician; they were married in 1990 and moved to Riverside, CA for Kevin's graduate studies. Elli developed a love for experiencing different places and cultures while traveling with her family, and that was expanded with Kevin as they moved from Riverside to Los Alamos, Hamburg Germany, Boston and Annapolis. At the time of her death she was looking forward to receiving her restored piano and playing it once again in her home in Annapolis, and she was teaching herself Japanese and volunteering at Chemically Dependent Anonymous, which had supported her during her struggle with prescription drugs. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin McIlhany, Annapolis, her parents Libby and Bob Berkebile, Kansas City, MO, her brother Tyler (Mary and their children Makenna and Cade), Peculiar, MO. Memorial services will be held at the 1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods, KS at 4PM on December 28th. The family has been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elli to First Call (Alcohol/Drug Prevention & Recovery), 9091 State Line Road, Kansas City MO 64114 (http://firstcallkc.org/donate), or to Notre Dame de Sion (https://www.ndsion.edu/giving/give-to-sion/sion-fund).
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019