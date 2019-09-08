|
Ellie Deichler llie Deichler, 80, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 5th in Kearney, Missouri at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. Ellie was born December 15, 1938 in Fulton, Kansas to Robert & Hazel Wurtz Clendening. Ellie was raised on a small farm in the country and was the youngest of 8 children. Ellie remained at home until she graduated high school and then moved to Kansas City. There she would meet her future husband, start a family and begin a career in banking, which spanned over 40 years. She continued working into her 70's. Ellie had a kind, sweet soul and was loved dearly by many and her generous personality touched those who were lucky enough to know her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Robert Deichler and 7 siblings; brothers William, Frank, John and Cecil Clendening, and sisters Dorothy Nichols, Mildred Bortzfield and Rosemary Ward. Survivors include daughter Dawn Sutton (Kenneth), Brad Deichler (Leslie), Brett Deichler (Suzanne). Grandchildren Evan, Lauren, Adrian, Julian, Rhiannon, Samantha, Chase, Drew, Danielle and Nick. Visitation will be Mon. Sept. 9, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, Kansas City, KS from 6-8pm. Funeral will be Tues Sept. 10 at 11am at Highland Park. Ellie will be laid to rest at West Liberty Cemetery in Fulton, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019