Resources More Obituaries for Elma Hinken Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elma Willene (Newman) Hinken

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elma Willene (Newman) Hinken Elma Willene (Newman) Hinken passed away on February 23rd at her home. Willene was born on June 10, 1933 in Dentville, Mississippi to Will S. and Elma E. (O'Neal) Newman. In 1943, her family moved to Kansas City, Missouri. In 1951 after graduating from Central High School as the valedictorian, she married the love of her life Marion Thomas Hinken. Willene received an undergraduate degree, as well as Masters and Education Specialist degrees, from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. She was employed for 32 years by Consolidated School District No. 2 in Raytown, Missouri. During her employment in the district, Willene served in several different positions, including classroom teacher, elementary supervisor, principal of Southwood Elementary School, and Executive Director of Elementary Education. Willene had such a positive impact throughout her working years in many students and fellow teachers lives and thoroughly enjoyed the strong friendships she developed along the way. Willene was a longtime member of Raytown Christian Church, during that time serving as a teacher in the preschool department, an Elder, and also participating / chairing several departments and task forces. She and Tom were devoted members of the H&H Sunday School, where they developed cherished friendships that extended well beyond Sunday morning services. Willene led an extremely full and happy life. She was loving, strong, and caring and such a wonderful role model for her children and grand-children whom she loved with all of her heart. One of her greatest joys was spending time with all of the family for birthdays, holidays, and vacations at the lake. She also loved connecting and sharing time with her dear friends, many that she has known for decades. She is survived by three sons: Thomas, Timothy, Todd, and one daughter Kathy Conahan (husband Cary). She is also survived by grandchildren Melissa Mendoza (husband Frank), Kyle Conahan, Thomas, David (wife Sarah), Matthew, Alex, Amber, Isabella, and Sophia Hinken. In addition, she leaves great grandchildren Alijah Nomaan, Kolton Ortiz, Hudson Hinken, Bubba and Phoenix Mendoza. She leaves one brother, James Newman. Willene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Marion T. (Tom) Hinken in December, 2012; her parents, three brothers, Robert, Carl, and Milton Bankston. Willene was a wonderful special person, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00 11:00 with funeral services at 11:00 on Friday, March 1 at the Raytown Christian Church, 6108 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO 64133. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Raytown Educational Foundation, 10750 East 350 Highway, Raytown, MO 64138. The family would love to hear about a memory or special moment you shared with Willene. There will be a basket at the visitation / funeral to collect these items if you would take a moment and write them down.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries