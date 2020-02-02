|
Elmer & Dorothy Gemeinhardt Elmer Gemeinhardt formerly of Grandview MO passed away Jan 23 in Mesa AZ. He was born Oct 8 1921 in Lohman MO. Dorothy (Schwab) was born Aug 29 1925 in Tebbetts MO. They were married 78 years when Dorothy passed away Oct 6 2018. From Tebbetts they moved to Belton MO and then Grandview. He was an electrician at Pratt Whitney while Dorothy took in laundry in the home. They built a laundry and dry cleaning business, Dorothy's Laundry, and a successful car wash. They retired to Mesa in 1983.They are survived by three children; Jerry (Judy), Linda, Roger (Barbara); four grandchildren Rick (Sue Ann), Scott, Craig (Val), Lisa (Kelvin); nine great granchildren; and five great great grandchildren. They were preceeded in death by Dan Blankenship (son-in-law) and Michael Blankenship (grandson). Family will miss them greatly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020