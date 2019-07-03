Resources More Obituaries for Elmer Guillamas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elmer Guillamas

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Elmer Guillamas Elmer lost a courageously hard fought battle with cancer and went to be with God on June28, 2019. Elmer was born Nov 19, 1954 in Iloilo City, Philippines. When Elmer was a young man he left the Philippines to seek work as a merchant marine. He later worked on an oil tanker in the engine room. Some years later Elmer went to work for Cunard Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line where he traveled the world before landing in the United States. Elmer worked with people from many different countries, and as a result, he learned and became fluent in many different languages. When Elmer first came to Kansas City, MO he went to work for Lock Lloyd Country Club where he made many lifelong friends. Elmer retired from Hickerson Cable at the age of 63, after 16 years with the company. He loved his job as a "cable man" and had a very strong work ethic. In 2000, Elmer proudly became a United States Citizen. Elmer was a very kind and caring man who never hesitated to help someone in need. He loved the outdoors and could always be found riding around on his lawnmower or working in his yard. Elmer was quite a gardener and built a beautiful water garden in his backyard. He was very proud to be on the Kansas City Water Garden tour for three years. Another proud moment came in June of 2018 when his yard was named yard of the month in Grandview, MO. He loved spending time with his dogs Blue and Maggie and taking his boat to the lake for a day of fishing. Elmer was a family man and a very loving husband. He was preceded in death by his parents Ceferino and Matilde Guillamas, brother Larsen Guillamas, and sister Lanie Avelino. He is survived by his wife Terri, sister Lina Guillamas, brother Romeo Guillamas and numerous nieces and nephews. Elmer will be dearly missed by his wife, family, friends and his loving dogs Blue and Maggie. He will have a celebration service of his life at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Grandview, MO on July 6, 2019 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas University Medical Center for cancer research or Wayside Waifs.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries