More Obituaries for Elmer Doane
Elmer Lee Doane Jr.

Elmer Lee Doane Jr. Elmer L. Doane Jr., went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday May 10 at Langsford Funeral Home with visitation Thursday from 6-8 at the funeral home. Burial in Floral Hills, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Crossroads Hospice in lieu of flowers. Elmer leaves his wife of 60 years, Sharon (Kunzweiler) Doane. He also leaves his three sons; Kenneth (Cheri), Keith (Karen) and Eric (Julie) Doane. He will be missed by his ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 816-527-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on May 7, 2019
