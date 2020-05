Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elnora's life story with friends and family

Share Elnora's life story with friends and family

Elnora Adell Jordon Closterman 83, passed May 12, 2020. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Mems. may be made to Down Syndrome in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store