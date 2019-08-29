|
|
Eloise E. Graves Ross Eloise E. Graves Ross, 70, of Blue Springs, MO went to be with her Lord August 28, 2019 surrounded in love by her family. A funeral service will be held 11:00 Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Blue Ridge Church of Christ 9603 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64134 with a visitation one hour prior to service. Burial in Missouri Veteran Cemetery Higginsville, MO at a later date. A Blue Springs visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Christian Church of Blue Springs, MO 701 NW 15th St., Blue Springs, MO 64015. Word of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 29, 2019