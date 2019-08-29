Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Christian Church of Blue Springs,
701 NW 15th St.,
Blue Springs, MO
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blue Ridge Church of Christ
9603 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Kansas City, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Ridge Church of Christ
9603 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Kansas City, MO
Eloise E. Graves Ross


1949 - 2019
Eloise E. Graves Ross Obituary
Eloise E. Graves Ross Eloise E. Graves Ross, 70, of Blue Springs, MO went to be with her Lord August 28, 2019 surrounded in love by her family. A funeral service will be held 11:00 Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Blue Ridge Church of Christ 9603 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64134 with a visitation one hour prior to service. Burial in Missouri Veteran Cemetery Higginsville, MO at a later date. A Blue Springs visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Christian Church of Blue Springs, MO 701 NW 15th St., Blue Springs, MO 64015. Word of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 29, 2019
