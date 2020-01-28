Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Red Bridge United Methodist Church
636 E 117th St
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Red Bridge United Methodist Church
636 E 117th St,
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Eloise Riley Knight

Eloise Riley Knight Obituary
Eloise Riley Knight Eloise Riley Knight, 92, of Roeland Park, Kansas passed away January 24, 2020.She was a beloved longtime member of Red Bridge United Methodist Church. She worked at Southern Bell in Atlanta and Georgia Telco Credit Union in Atlanta. Eloise loved people and was a gracious hostess. She loved to entertain guests in her home. In her spare time she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, and typing manuscripts for her husband's books. Prior to moving to Kansas City in 1993, Eloise had the privilege of working with three generations of youth at Grant Park United Methodist Church in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Luther Riley and Inez Riley, and her brother Charles Riley Jr. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Henry H. "Hal" Knight III, her sister Irene Riley, and step-son Henry H. "Chet" Knight IV. Visitation 1-3pm followed by a Memorial Service at 3pm, Friday, January 31 at Red Bridge United Methodist Church, 636 E 117th St, Kansas City, MO 64131. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul School of Theology, the City Union Mission, or United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020
