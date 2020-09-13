Elsie Ann Bowman Patti Elsie Ann Bowman Patti, wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother passed away from this life on September 7th. She was 95. Elsie was born on December 13, 1924 to her loving parents, Nodine Horn Bowman and Harold J. Bowman. She was their third child with older sisters, Doris, and older brother, Harold R. Later, she would be older sister to Ermeen. The children had a happy childhood, living in midtown Kansas City, MO. Elsie walked to all the nearby schools including Westport Jr. and Westport High school, graduating in 1942. In 1944, she was hired by North American Aviation in Fairfax, KS. She had the glamorous job of walking dignitaries and military officers through the war-time airplane facility. Elsie married her sweetheart, Victor Patti, on October 11, 1947. They purchased the family home in Kansas City, KS. While Vic worked, Elsie maintained the house, which they totally rebuilt. She volunteered in her children's school, and assisted the local Camp Fire Girls group. Elsie and Vic lived in that house until his death in 2019. Elsie then moved to Haven House, living there until her death. Elise leaves her children, Christina, Victor (Sharon), Annamarie (Eric), and Gina (Christopher). Also mourning her loss are her sister, Ermeen, her sisters in law, Catherine and Lena, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren plus numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Christ the King Church, 54th and Leavenworth Rd., on Monday, September 14th at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Newcomer's Floral Hills Cemetery, 70th and Blue Ridge Cutoff. The family would like to thank Bridget, Amanda, and Lynn at Sunflower House for their love and caring of Elsie this past year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christ the King Church, Kansas City, KS. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com
.