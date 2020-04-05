|
Elsie Catharine (Cairns) Morgan Elsie Catharine (Cairns) Morgan of Kansas City passed away on March 25 at age 102. She was born in Pineville, KY, graduated from Berea College, and completed training in laboratory technology at KC General Hospital. In 1941, she married Dr. David B. Morgan. They raised 5 children in their home on Jefferson Street where she lived for 66 years. She is well known for founding the Brookside 4th of July Parade in the 1950s, a tradition that continues today. As a member of Second Presbyterian Church since 1947, she taught 4th grade Sunday School for many years. She was dedicated to befriending the less fortunate and socially isolated. She is survived by her daughter Ann and husband Bob Woodling of Redmond, WA, daughter Margie and husband Bert Ehrmann of Dallas, son Dr. David and wife Nancy Morgan of Leawood, son Tom and wife LaVerne Morgan of Midland, TX, and son Bob and wife Mary Morgan of Overland Park. She has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian at a later date. Visit www.amosfamily.com for more information and to leave online condolences.
