Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Catharine (Cairns) Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Catharine (Cairns) Morgan Obituary
Elsie Catharine (Cairns) Morgan Elsie Catharine (Cairns) Morgan of Kansas City passed away on March 25 at age 102. She was born in Pineville, KY, graduated from Berea College, and completed training in laboratory technology at KC General Hospital. In 1941, she married Dr. David B. Morgan. They raised 5 children in their home on Jefferson Street where she lived for 66 years. She is well known for founding the Brookside 4th of July Parade in the 1950s, a tradition that continues today. As a member of Second Presbyterian Church since 1947, she taught 4th grade Sunday School for many years. She was dedicated to befriending the less fortunate and socially isolated. She is survived by her daughter Ann and husband Bob Woodling of Redmond, WA, daughter Margie and husband Bert Ehrmann of Dallas, son Dr. David and wife Nancy Morgan of Leawood, son Tom and wife LaVerne Morgan of Midland, TX, and son Bob and wife Mary Morgan of Overland Park. She has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian at a later date. Visit www.amosfamily.com for more information and to leave online condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -