Elsie M. Ball Elsie Ball passed away February 12, 2019 at the age of 94, after a very memorable life. Elsie was born September 6, 1924 in Duncan, Nebraska to Leo and Helen Sokol. She was the oldest of 6 siblings: Emil, Fran, Don, Jack and MJ. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus, Nebraska. Then earned a degree from Chillicothe Business College in Chillicothe, Missouri. Her employment as a legal secretary in the Kansas City area led her to cross paths with the love of her life, W. Glenn Ball. She and Glenn were married on August 23, 1947. They welcomed their daughter Sue in 1955. Elsie will be remembered for her youthful, elegant spirit that never wavered. She is survived by her most valuable treasures: her daughter Sue (Stan) Healzer of Ness City, KS; grandchildren: Adam (Kaylee) Healzer of Ness City, KS, and Lauren (Casey) McAvoy of Hays, KS; great grandchildren: Ethan and Evan; and sister MJ VanBerg of Lafayette, CO. Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th in Overland Park, Kansas. With visitation at 9:00am. And a luncheon to follow mass. A private interment for the family will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Elsie preferred memorials sent to Scotus Central Catholic High School (formally St. Bonaventure) 1554 18th Ave in Columbus, NE 68601 or to Church of the Ascension. To read Elsie's full tribute see www.signaturefunerals.com. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.

