Elsie M. Turley Elsie Marie (Altenbernd) Turley passed away from this earth into her heavenly kingdom on March 7, 2019. Elsie was born February 17, 1923 in Olathe, CO, to William A. Altenbernd and Freydis M. Leonard. Shortly after her birth her family moved to Hayward, CA where she spent her formative years on a ranch that she loved. She met and married Cecil E. Turley in Grand Junction, CO, where she worked as a telephone operator. After marriage, they resided in Pueblo, CO, where their son, Jim, was born in 1951. In 1952, they moved to Kansas City, where they added two daughters, Linda and Nancy. They were married for 63 wonderful years. Elsie was an active member of Claycomo Baptist Church for 66 years. Preceded in death were her parents, her husband, Cecil, and her son, Jim. Surviving are her daughters Linda Sue (Loren) Martens, Kansas City, Nancy Ann (Lance) Staves, Kearney, and daughter-in-law, Pam Goodliff (Weston). Elsie also leaves 6 grandsons and one granddaughter and 14 great grandchildren. Services 10:00am Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Claycomo Baptist Church. Family will receive friends Monday night from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the church. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Claycomo Baptist Church or NorthCare Hospice House.



