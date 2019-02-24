Elsie Pauline Stears Pauline Stears, 93, of Independence, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A visitation will be held Friday, March 1st from 6-8pm with a funeral service Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00am both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Interment will follow at Buckner Hill Cemetery. Pauline was born December 16, 1925, to Chester and Flora Johnson in Blue Springs, MO. She graduated from William Chrisman High School and married her beloved husband, James C. Stears in 1945. Pauline was a talented seamstress, avid Chiefs, Royals and Jayhawks fan, loved crafting and spending time with her GGG club, but most of all was passionate about her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James, and her brothers, Chester Johnson and Vern Johnson. She is survived by her son, Dan (Sharyl) Stears, her daughter Gloria (Mike) Light; grandchildren, Shawn Light, Scott (Annetta) Light, Danny (Amanda) Stears, and Hannah (Tim) Knaus; great-grandchildren, Landon, Colin, Evan and Brennan Light; as well as, her sister, Irene Glass of Arlington, TX. Contributions may be made in her honor to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900)

