Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira "GiGi" Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvira "GiGi" Gonzales Obituary
Elvira "GiGi" Gonzales Elvira "GiGi" Gonzales, 89 of KCMO, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 1, 2019 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 318 N. Benton Blvd. KCMO. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. She is survived by her two children, David V. Galvan (Mary) and daughter Gloria A. Graham and siblings, Lupe Sanchez, Connie Shoffner, Cecilia Jones, Irene Gibbs (Fred), Gabriel Vargas (Irene), Richard Vargas, Robert Vargas, Mary Sanchez and extended family. View complete obituary at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -