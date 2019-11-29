|
|
Elvira "GiGi" Gonzales Elvira "GiGi" Gonzales, 89 of KCMO, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 1, 2019 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 318 N. Benton Blvd. KCMO. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. She is survived by her two children, David V. Galvan (Mary) and daughter Gloria A. Graham and siblings, Lupe Sanchez, Connie Shoffner, Cecilia Jones, Irene Gibbs (Fred), Gabriel Vargas (Irene), Richard Vargas, Robert Vargas, Mary Sanchez and extended family. View complete obituary at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2019